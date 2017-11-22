WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — West Fargo police say a traffic stop on Interstate 94 netted 286 pounds of marijuana.
Authorities say the drugs seized on Tuesday are worth nearly $1.4 million on the street.
A 34-year-old woman from Askov, Minnesota, was arrested on a drug charge. Formal charges are pending.
Separately, the Highway Patrol reports a traffic stop on I-94 in Bismarck on Tuesday netted 30 pounds of marijuana worth about $49,000. A California man was arrested.
Most Read Stories
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Expect record-high temps, 'copious rain' in Seattle area as we head toward Thanksgiving VIEW
- Fake field goal? An errant challenge? Blame Pete Carroll for Seahawks' loss to Atlanta
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Sodo, police say