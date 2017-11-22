WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — West Fargo police say a traffic stop on Interstate 94 netted 286 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities say the drugs seized on Tuesday are worth nearly $1.4 million on the street.

A 34-year-old woman from Askov, Minnesota, was arrested on a drug charge. Formal charges are pending.

Separately, the Highway Patrol reports a traffic stop on I-94 in Bismarck on Tuesday netted 30 pounds of marijuana worth about $49,000. A California man was arrested.