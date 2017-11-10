DUXBURY, Vt. (AP) — The leader of the Waterbury Backcountry Rescue group in Vermont says it took 28 people from a number of rescue organizations to bring to safety a 23-year-old Richmond man who suffered a severe leg injury while hiking on Camels Hump.

Brian Lindner says the hiking companion of the injured man, whose name was not released, descended the Monroe Trail to seek help Thursday when her cellphone would not work.

The rescuers reached the man at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lindner tells the Burlington Free Press six rescue teams responded.

He says the hikers appeared to be well prepared for the conditions.

Lindner says the man was delivered to an ambulance about 2 a.m. Friday after he was brought through rain, sleet and snow.

There’s no word on his condition.

