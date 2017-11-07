BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man was fatally shot in what appears to be a domestic dispute.

AL.com reports the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Monday night shooting as 26-year-old Quinton Lee Sims of Birmingham. Bessemer police found Sims with a single gunshot wound at a home. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, and a male suspect is in custody. No further details have been released.

The shooting was the ninth fatal shooting in Bessemer so far this year, and the 138th fatal shooting in the county during the same time span.

