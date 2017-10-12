RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s detectives investigating a suspected homicide in Sun Valley are appealing to the public again to come forward with any clues that might help them solve the crime.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons who fatally shot 34-year-old Michael Partridge in a residence Sept. 29.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ralph Caldwell says deputies found his body at about 3’clock that Friday afternoon in a home north of Reno near Lupin Drive and Honey Bear Drive.

Caldwell said in a statement Thursday investigators believe there may have been witnesses who could shed some light on the case. He says the information may seem insignificant but could turn out to be useful. He’s urging them to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.