BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An estimated 2,500 people gathered Sunday at the Bismarck Event Center to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

On Oct. 31, 1517, Martin Luther posted 95 theses, or complaints, against the Roman Catholic Church in Wittenberg, Germany. He was the first reformer to be aided by the printing press, and his action resulted in major changes.

Wilton Rev. Paul Schauer tells The Bismarck Tribune that for Lutherans, the Reformation is the beginning of the church.

Sunday’s service included a processional, hymns, communion and choirs.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com