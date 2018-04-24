CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a major fire ripped through an apartment building under construction in Northern California, injuring two people and forcing the evacuation of 250 people from a neighboring building.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the blaze was under control Monday but still burning five hours after it started in the empty building in Concord.
Concord Fire Marshal Robert Marshall says the building is considered a total loss and that the damage is estimated at $55 million.
He says an adjacent apartment building was evacuated due to heavy smoke and that two people were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
___
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com