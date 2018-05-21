LUCKEY, Ohio (AP) — The federal government is beginning a $250 million cleanup of a contaminated 40-acre site in northwestern Ohio.

The site southeast of Toledo has soil contaminated with radioactive waste and a toxic metal called beryllium.

The waste came from a beryllium production facility that made the material for nuclear weapons and other industrial uses.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing the cleanup near the village of Luckey.

Efforts to get rid of the waste have faced years of roadblocks and delays.

The U.S. Department of Energy conducted a preliminary evaluation of the site in the late 1980s and designated it for cleanup in 1992.