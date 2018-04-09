RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who bought the weapons used by terrorists to kill 14 people in a 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California, should get 25 years in federal prison.
The government recommended the sentence Monday for Enrique Marquez Jr.
Marquez pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and to lying about two rifles he obtained for Syed Farook several years before the attack.
Federal prosecutors say Marquez and Farook planned two terror attacks years earlier before Marquez turned away from his extremist acquaintance. He wasn’t involved in the attack Farook and his wife carried out before authorities killed them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
Prosecutors say Marquez never tried to get the weapons back from Farook and never notified authorities.
Messages to Marquez’s lawyers weren’t immediately returned.