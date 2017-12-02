PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 25-year-old inmate has been found dead at a jail in Portsmouth.

Officials with the Hampton Roads Regional Jail said Jonathan D. Ellis was found unresponsive late Friday afternoon and lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Ellis’ cause of death was not immediately available.

Linda Bryant, the jail’s assistant superintendent, says he was being held extortion and other charges.

According to the newspaper, Ellis is the third inmate to die at the jail this year. The facility has faced scrutiny over other inmate deaths, including that of Jamycheal Mitchell.

Mitchell, who had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, died in August 2015 of heart failure accompanied by severe weight loss. He had been ordered to a state mental hospital but was never sent there.

