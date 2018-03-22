NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty-five communities in Tennessee are receiving more than $9.6 million in grants to help them attract economic development projects.
Gov. Bill Haslam said in a news release that the Site Development Grants announced Wednesday are intended to help rural communities finalize infrastructure and engineering improvements for project-ready, certified economic development sites.
Haslam says the grants help communities attract jobs and provide more economic opportunities for residents. Applications were supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the General Assembly.
Cities and towns receiving grants are: Adamsville, Bolivar, Brownsville, Chattanooga, Covington, Erwin, Henderson, Humboldt, Huntingdon, Lexington, Pulaski, Ripley, Tiptonville and Union City.
Counties that are receiving grants are: Crockett, Dickson, Franklin, Grundy, McMinn, Monroe, Perry, Smith, Sullivan and Van Buren.
The Tri-Cities Airport Authority also is getting a site development grant.