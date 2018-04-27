CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida fire department says a school bus driver safely evacuated 25 students when the bus caught fire.

The News-Press cites a social media post from the Cape Coral Fire Department that says the bus driver had heard a noise coming from the engine and saw that the hood was emitting smoke Friday morning. She stopped the bus, and got the students out.

No one was injured. Another bus took the students to school.

The fire department says a mechanical failure caused the fire.

