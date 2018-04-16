WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Nearly a quarter of a million Michigan power customers remain without service after a storm brought freezing rain and high winds to the state.
DTE Energy said Monday afternoon about 240,000 of its customers had no electricity after service to 150,000 other was restored. It says crews are finding more extensive damage than anticipated.
Consumers Energy says about 9,000 customers remained without power after service to 130,000 was restored.
In the Detroit suburb of Warren, a fallen power line sparked a fire that destroyed 10 vehicles at a used car dealership.
Heavy rains caused scattered flooding and easterly winds were blamed for weekend flooding along Saginaw Bay off Lake Huron and in Monroe County off Lake Erie. Other areas received heavy snow.