TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a Topeka shooting that left another man wounded.

Police said in a news release that the man who was found dead Monday in an alley was 23-year-old Bondderrick Sanders. A second person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police also are investigating whether the shooting is related to a report of gunfire earlier Monday. The release says a vehicle that was wanted in connection to the case has been located.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.