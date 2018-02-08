COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State health officials say 22 more people have died from the flu in South Carolina.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that 106 people have died from flu-related illnesses in South Carolina since the season began in October.

The season traditionally runs from October until May.

DHEC said there were more than 18,700 cases of flu last week. More than 500 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu.

The agency said more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed since the season started.

Greenville County leads the state in flu cases, with more than 3,000 last week.