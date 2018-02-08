COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State health officials say 22 more people have died from the flu in South Carolina.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that 106 people have died from flu-related illnesses in South Carolina since the season began in October.
The season traditionally runs from October until May.
DHEC said there were more than 18,700 cases of flu last week. More than 500 people were admitted to hospitals with the flu.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- National Signing Day 2018: Live updates as the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars round out their recruiting classes
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but the Huskies otherwise close strong with a top 10 recruiting class
The agency said more than 81,000 cases have been confirmed since the season started.
Greenville County leads the state in flu cases, with more than 3,000 last week.