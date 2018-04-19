CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A $22 million hospital and clinic will soon be opening in Custer.
KELO-TV reports that the 44,000-square-foot facility being built by Regional Health is replacing an older building. It’s scheduled to open April 30.
Regional Health Custer Market President Mark Schmidt says replacing rather than remodeling enables officials to also update technology.
The hospital and clinic will have eight patient rooms, 18 exam rooms, a hospice suite and more.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- Man with 3 faces: Frenchman gets 2nd face transplant
- Child was growling at preschool — so naturopath says she gave him rabid-dog saliva
___
Information from: KELO-TV, http://www.keloland.com