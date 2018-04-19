CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — A $22 million hospital and clinic will soon be opening in Custer.

KELO-TV reports that the 44,000-square-foot facility being built by Regional Health is replacing an older building. It’s scheduled to open April 30.

Regional Health Custer Market President Mark Schmidt says replacing rather than remodeling enables officials to also update technology.

The hospital and clinic will have eight patient rooms, 18 exam rooms, a hospice suite and more.

