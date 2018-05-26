KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A police spokesman says 22 people are dead after a speeding passenger bus struck a tractor and then a beer truck on its way to Uganda’s capital.
Emilian Kayima says in a statement that 14 others were injured in the crash Friday evening near Kiryandongo town.
Police dispute a Uganda Red Cross statement that the crash killed more than 40.
Motor accidents frequently occur in the East African nation where roads are often narrow and potholed.
Authorities blame many accidents on speeding or drunk drivers.
The police statement says “many road accidents are a result of avoidable human undertakings.”