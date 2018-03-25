STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A longtime Oktoberfest celebration in Vermont will end after 21 years.

The event that brought many people to Stowe has been in decline in recent years, with both attendance and revenue down from a height four years ago. The Burlington Free Press reports the Stowe Rotary says the decline was gradual over the course of three or four years.

Stowe Rotary President Jennifer Colin says the sprawling event takes all year to plan. The club says it plans to hold a number of smaller events throughout the year to take place of the Oktoberfest celebration.

Colin said the growth of other local Oktoberfest events, as well as Vermont’s strong craft-brewing scene, contributed to the decline of the event.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com