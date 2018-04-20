PERHAM, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man with a history of mental illness and violence killed a woman and her adult son who had taken him into their home in Otter Tail County.

William Hillman has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 42-year-old Denise McFadzen and 21-year-old Dalton McFadzen. Their bodies were found Tuesday at their rural Perham home. Authorities say they had been beaten with a large pipe wrench.

Hillman was arrested at a neighboring house where he had called 911. The complaint says Hillman told investigators the two victims “were just weird.”

Authorities say Hillman was released from a mental health commitment in November 2017 after punching his mother and threatening to kill her. He moved in with the McFadzens about six weeks ago.