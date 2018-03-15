NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A 21-year-old Delaware man is accused of exposing himself to a 65-year-old employee at a market.

Newark police said in a release that released surveillance photos from the March 11 incident led Delaware State Police to recognize the man as 21-year-old Tayvon Davis-Jacobs, whom they had encountered during prior investigations in February and March. Davis-Jacobs was arrested at his home on March 15.

He’s charged with one count of second-degree indecent exposure. He’s out on $500 unsecured bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.