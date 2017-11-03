ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The upstate cemetery where human rights pioneers Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony are buried is among the New York properties recommended for inclusion on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 21 properties, resources and districts to the registers. The Democrat says the list reflects the state’s diverse culture and rich heritage.

Among the properties recommended are:

—Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery, where the graves of Douglass and Anthony are located;

—the 1848 Oswego and Syracuse Railroad Freight House, Oswego;

—the late 18th century Ellis Squires Jr. House, Hampton Bays, Long Island;

—the Harlem African Burial Ground, Manhattan;

—Shea’s Seneca Building, Buffalo.

The complete list of nominations can be found at the state the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website .