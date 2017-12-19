OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland resort town have arrested 21 people in a multi-agency undercover narcotics operation.

Ocean City police say in a statement that arrests and raids took place this month.

Those arrested included Sherif Talib of Baltimore, who, police say, sold heroin and cocaine several times to undercover officers.

Police say on Dec. 1, as officers moved in to arrest Talib, he hit a State Police vehicle with his car and drove off. He was arrested after he crashed his car. He was charged with numerous offenses, including assault on law enforcement.