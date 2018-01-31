ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Another 200-plus troopers have joined the ranks of the New York State Police.
A graduation ceremony was held Wednesday at the Empire State Plaza in Albany for 208 new members of the state police. It was the 206th class to graduate from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy in Albany.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the graduation ceremony and state police Superintendent George P. Beach II welcomed the graduates to the ranks of the nearly 5,000 troopers already serving across New York state.
The Academic Achievement Award was bestowed on Trooper Sean Snellings, of Blasdell, near Buffalo.
The new troopers report for field duty Feb. 5 for 10 weeks of supervised training.