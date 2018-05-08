TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The long-delayed trial of a Tucson couple accused of fatally starving their young son now is scheduled for April 2019.

The trial of Martin Barreras and his wife, Raquel, has been delayed four times.

They will face separate juries during the same five-week trial in Pima County Superior Court.

The skeletal remains of 3-year-old Roman Barreras were found in March 2014 in an old toy chest left behind after his family moved from their Tucson home.

The parents were indicted by a county grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse and concealing a body.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that court records show one of the defense witnesses will testify the boy may have died of a neuroblastoma, a form of cancer more commonly found in young children.