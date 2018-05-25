CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The 42nd annual Spoleto Festival USA is kicking off in South Carolina.
The arts festival starts at noon Friday in front of Charleston City Hall. The international festival features more than 150 performances.
The festival runs through June 10 and includes opera, theater, dance performances as well as chamber, symphonic, choral and jazz music.
The festival was started in 1977 by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Gian Carlo Menotti.
