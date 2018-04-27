OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has now gone the longest in recorded history without a tornado to start a year.

State Climatologist Gary McManus said Friday the previous latest first tornado of the year was April 26, 1962, in records dating to 1950. Friday is April 27.

McManus said colder than normal temperatures statewide and drought in western Oklahoma are the primary reasons for the lack of tornadoes, although he notes there have been twisters along the state’s borders with both Arkansas and Texas.

The weather, though, could become severe next week. The Storm Prediction Center forecast says severe weather could develop in the southern Plains on Monday through Wednesday.

McManus said there is nothing yet to indicate the weather will become tornadic, but that the forecast “does perk your years up a little bit.”