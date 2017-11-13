BALTIMORE (AP) — A nonprofit is organizing an event to reconnect the talents and resources of accomplished Baltimore natives to their hometown.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore Homecoming Inc. was launched Monday with plans to contact entertainers, businesspeople and others from around the country to attend. The host committee chairs include Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and several others.

It’s planned for Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, 2018 and will be funded privately. Organizers hope to ask residents for guest suggestions and expect to send the first invitations next month.

Nate Loewentheil will serve as Homecoming’s president and CEO. He described it as an interactive three days that’ll include an opening reception, visits to places displaying Baltimore’s history, artwork and neighborhoods, and possible a pitch session for local entrepreneurs.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com