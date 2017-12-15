NEW YORK (AP) — The year’s end has many eager to turn the page on 2017’s barrage of unpleasant events.

Terror attacks and violence around the world paired with natural disasters, a wave of scandals, political unrest and refugee crises. It all made for a drumbeat of head-spinning news throughout the year.

As trendspotter Marian Salzman says: It amounted to “disruption, despair and dumpster fires.”

Attacks were waged at places of refuge — houses of worship, concerts, even an ice cream parlor. Vehicles were used as weapons in acts of violence across the globe.

All of it broke with such ferocity, it seemed impossible to focus on any one incident too long.