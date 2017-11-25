ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The season for hunting deer with firearms has begun in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said in a statement that the two-week season runs from Saturday through December 9.

It allows hunters to shoot sika and white-tailed deer and helps the state manage the deer population.

For the first time this year, hunters will be allowed to use certain air guns.

Another change is the state’s Apprentice Hunting License Program. It allows first-time hunters the chance to explore the sport with an experienced and licensed guide and mentor.