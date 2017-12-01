PHOENIX (AP) — This year may become the hottest on record in Phoenix’s history.

The National Weather Service said Friday that a record-setting November has already led this year to tie with 2014, which is the warmest year on record.

In November, records were broken for the average high, low and mean temperatures.

The average high was 82.9 degrees and the average low was 59.5 degrees.

The average temperature was around 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service says it’s also been very dry in recent weeks.

Phoenix is now on a 99-day streak without any measurable rain.