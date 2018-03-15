FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A 2015 memo from the former chief of staff of the Kentucky House Republican Caucus says a GOP lawmaker was accused of making “unwanted verbal advances” on a female courier.
The memo from Brad Metcalf says the woman filed a formal complaint against Rep. Jim Stewart with the Legislative Research Commission. The woman accused Stewart of making inappropriate comments to her and calling her after work hours on her personal cell phone.
The memo says Stewart agreed to avoid contact with the woman after a meeting with Human Resources Manager Ray Collins and General Counsel Laura Hendrix.
Stewart denied the complaint exists.
Legislative Research Commission General Counsel Greg Woosley denied a request for any records related to the complaint.
The Associated Press obtained the memo. Metcalf’s attorney confirmed its authenticity.