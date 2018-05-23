LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Zoo says it’s bred more than 2,000 tadpoles from an endangered frog species native to Southern California.

The zoo said Wednesday that it wants to create an “insurance colony” because the Southern mountain yellow-legged frog was near extinction.

The species lives in streams in portions of the San Gabriel, San Bernardino and San Jacinto Mountains.

Officials say some of the newly-hatched tadpoles will eventually be released back into the wild.