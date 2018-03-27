CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Appalachian Power says about 2,000 customers remain without power in southern West Virginia from a weekend winter storm.

The company says on its website that electricity is expected be restored by Tuesday night to residents and businesses in McDowell and Wyoming counties and in Mercer County by late Wednesday.

The storm brought heavy, wet snow Saturday night that cut power to more than 13,000 customers in the three counties.

The utility says it is bringing in crews from outside its service area to help with restoration efforts.