NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal charges involving cocaine trafficking.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says in a news release that 40-year-old Lazandy Daniels was sentenced Thursday after his conviction in a three-day trial.

Daniels was found guilty of charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Evans says Daniels was involved in a conspiracy with a Houston cocaine supplier. The scheme involved shipping cocaine hidden in the door panels of used cars that were loaded on a flatbed truck and driven to New Orleans. Two others have pleaded guilty in the case.