DENVER (AP) — A suburban Denver man who crashed his car while speeding to try to kill his 2 ½-year-old son has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
KUSA-TV reports 31-year-old Nathan Weitzel was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to first-degree attempted murder.
Prosecutors say he wore a seatbelt, but his son was not restrained in the backseat when he crashed his sedan into some parked cars while going about 75 mph (120 kph) in Centennial in August 2016. His son suffered a concussion and a broken leg.
Weitzel told investigators he been using cocaine and planned the crash because he didn’t think he was man enough to raise a child.
He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but prosecutors dropped other charges against him in exchange for his guilty plea.
Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com