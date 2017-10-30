EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to killing a man in a wrong-way, hit-and-run traffic crash in August.

The Register-Guard reports that Eugene resident Brandi Lee Gonzales entered her plea on Monday. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday and her plea agreement calls for her to serve a 10-year prison sentence.

Fifty-two-year-old Eran Schlesinger was killed in the crash on Aug. 24.

Gonzales was fleeing from a Lane County sheriff’s deputy who had stopped her vehicle when the crash happened. She is accused of telling investigators that she had used heroin hours before the collision.

Police say Gonzales and her passenger, Colby Jongeward, ran from the area but later were captured. Schlesinger died at the scene.

