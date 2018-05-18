HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Police in Haverhill are investigating the drive-by shooting death of a 20-year-old man.
A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says Nike Colon was a front-seat passenger in a pickup truck who was shot by someone in a passing vehicle at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Colon was driven to City Hall where firefighters administered first aid before he was taken to a local hospital. The Haverhill man was flown to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There was no word on suspects or arrests as of Friday morning.
Colon’s death was the second fatal shooting in Haverhill this month. Forty-year-old Jeffrey Larkin was shot in the chest and killed on May 6. There have been no arrests in that case.