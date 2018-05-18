Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Police in Haverhill are investigating the drive-by shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says Nike Colon was a front-seat passenger in a pickup truck who was shot by someone in a passing vehicle at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Colon was driven to City Hall where firefighters administered first aid before he was taken to a local hospital. The Haverhill man was flown to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no word on suspects or arrests as of Friday morning.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Colon’s death was the second fatal shooting in Haverhill this month. Forty-year-old Jeffrey Larkin was shot in the chest and killed on May 6. There have been no arrests in that case.

The Associated Press