LONDON (AP) — Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen teenage girls in the city of Huddersfield in northern England.
The men were found guilty in a series of trials this year. A judge lifted the reporting restrictions Friday.
Amere Singh Dhaliwal, whom prosecutors said was the gang’s ringleader, was found guilty of 22 counts of rape and sentenced earlier this year to a minimum of 18 years in prison. The judge told him “your treatment of these girls was inhuman.”
The cases are the latest in a series of U.K. prosecutions for child sexual exploitation involving men of mostly Pakistani heritage.
The cases have heightened racial tensions and spurred criticism of both local authorities who failed to protect vulnerable girls and police, who often did not listen to the victims.