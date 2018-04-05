NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The deadline to file to seek the office of mayor of Tennessee’s capital city has passed, with 20 people returning petitions to run.

News outlets report Nashville Mayor David Briley is among those filing. Briley was sworn in a month ago after Megan Barry resigned.

State Rep. Harold Love Jr. is also among those filing for the Aug. 2 election. Others include at-large Councilwoman Erica Gilmore, former Metro Councilman Roy Dale, conservative commentator Carol Swain and former conservative radio host Ralph Bristol.

The deadline to file qualifying petitions was noon Thursday. The petitions were still being verified Thursday afternoon.

If the August winner doesn’t receive a majority of votes, the top two candidates will have a runoff later. The winner will serve until August 2019.