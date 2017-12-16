TAYLOR, Texas (AP) — Investigators say 20 people have been arrested in a crackdown on a Central Texas drug ring with ties to North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors say the suspects remained in custody Saturday pending detention hearings next week. Officials say the cocaine and methamphetamine ring operated in the Taylor area, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Austin.

The 20 defendants were indicted last month on a drug-related conspiracy charge. Several also face a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The suspects are from Taylor, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Temple, Austin and Laredo, plus from Broadway and Cameron, North Carolina. Prosecutors say some drugs ended up in North Carolina for sale.

Conviction for drug conspiracy could mean life in prison. The Money laundering charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years behind bars.