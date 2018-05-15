PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two employees of a Rhode Island zoo suffered minor injuries when an 800-pound animal described as a “goat-antelope” escaped its enclosure.

The takin, native to the eastern Himalayas, escaped just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and was back in its enclosure by 10 a.m., before the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence opened to the public.

A zoo spokeswoman says it started when a veterinary team approached the takin for a routine hoof procedure. The animal charged the heavy reinforced doors multiple times, finally breaking through onto zoo grounds.

The horned animal was sedated and taken back to its enclosure.

One animal keeper and one veterinary intern were treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The zoo says takins can grow up to 7 ½ feet tall and 880 pounds.