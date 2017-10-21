SCIPIO, Ind. (AP) — Police say two young girls were fatally injured when the car they were riding in was hit from behind on a southern Indiana highway.

Indiana State Police say the car had slowed down to turn off Indiana 7 near the Jennings County community of Scipio when it was hit Friday afternoon by a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer. The crash happened in a rural area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Police say 4-year-old Kaylee Creamer and 22-month-old Allison Creamer were in the backseat and died from their injuries. The car’s 36-year-old driver was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries, as was a 63-year-old passenger in the truck.

Police said the crash remained under investigation and toxicology results were pending on the truck’s 24-year-old driver.