SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Two young children were hurt when they fell from a van driven by their father who was arrested for drunken driving in Sheboygan.

Police say witnesses saw the children, ages 1 and 2, tumble from the van into an intersection Tuesday about 7:30 p.m. Authorities say the father drove off unaware the children were no longer in the van. Officers tracked him down and arrested him.

One child was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital with serious injuries. The other was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.