MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman is sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing her sister.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sara Beth York entered the plea to aggravated assault Thursday in district court in Minot. York was also ordered to serve three years of probation following the prison sentence.

Minot Daily News reports court documents say the sisters physically fought last June after York wanted to go into a bedroom where children were sleeping to retrieve her boyfriend’s belongings. York grabbed a steak knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed her sister in the head. The woman needed nine stitches to close her wound at Trinity Hospital.

York must also pay $825 in court costs.

