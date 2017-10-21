EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has returned to a fitness center swimming pool where he nearly died two years ago.

MyCentralJersey.com reports Joseph Szabo received his doctor’s OK to resume swimming in time for his 70th birthday Thursday.

He returned to the pool at an LA Fitness in East Brunswick to applause from a crowd of people, some of whom saved his life in May 2015 when he lost consciousness in the pool.

A fellow swimmer and emergency technicians performed CPR and used a portable defibrillator on Szabo to save him that day.

Szabo thanked the people who saved him.