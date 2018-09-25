HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is signing off on a proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse an opportunity to file lawsuits over claims that would otherwise be too outdated to pursue.
The House voted 173 to 21 Tuesday to send the Senate a bill creating a two-year window for litigation.
Establishing such a window was among the recommendations in a state grand jury report last month that found hundreds of Roman Catholic priests abused children going back to the 1940s.
The final House vote came without debate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump leads aggressive, all-out GOP drive to save Kavanaugh WATCH
- Coddling parents of Chinese college students stay close by in ‘tents of love’
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Rosenstein still has his job _ at least till Trump showdown
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
The proposal’s fate is unclear in the state Senate, where the top-ranking Republican has expressed concerns the two-year window may violate the state constitution.
A Senate Republican spokeswoman says the bill in its current form has yet to be discussed in closed-door caucus.