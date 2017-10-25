ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 2-year-old Rochester boy allegedly shot by his father last week has died from his injuries.
Local media outlets report that Zayden Phillips has died at a hospital as a result of the head wound he suffered inside a home in the city last Friday.
After the shooting authorities charged 36-year-old Charles Timothy Phillips with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Saturday and is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail.
Police have recovered a 9mm handgun. They haven’t said how the shooting occurred. Police say no one else was in the home at the time.
Authorities say Phillips had served prison time for a robbery conviction and was last released from prison in April 2016. As a convicted felon Phillips is prohibited from owning a gun.