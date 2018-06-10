CRITTENDEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found inside of a hot car.
Trooper Charles Loudermilk says in a news release the child was found unresponsive Saturday night outside a residence in Crittenden in northern Kentucky. A coroner pronounced the child dead at a hospital.
Neighbor Eric Davis tells WLWT-TV the girl’s skin was hot when he found her. Davis lives across the street and says his four children were playmates with the girl.
The state police statement says an autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
