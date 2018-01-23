HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A county coroner says a 2-year-old Mississippi girl has died days after she was diagnosed with the flu.

WAPT-TV reports Forest County Coroner Butch Benedict says the unidentified child died Sunday at a hospital after she was taken to an emergency room.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a statement earlier this month saying this year’s flu activity is unusually high.

The statement says Mississippi’s flu season usually peaks from January through March, but the state has already seen widespread flu activity levels for several weeks.

