GRAY, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old child has died after being pulled from a swollen Tennessee creek.
News outlets report crews found the toddler Saturday about a mile from where the child went missing in Washington County in eastern Tennessee.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement the child was pronounced dead at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen says the creek had been swollen from recent rains.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
Sheriff Ed Graybeal says the investigation is continuing.